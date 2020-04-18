Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

Authorities in Texas say one police officer is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman “ambushed” them with a rifle at an apartment complex.

Saturday’s shooting happened in San Marcos, a fast-growing city between San Antonio and Austin. The city said in a statement that the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two wounded officers were transported to a hospital but their condition wasn’t immediately known.

A news conference was scheduled for Sunday.

