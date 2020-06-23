Textron Aviation announces 250 layoffs

Textron Aviation has announced 250 layoffs across the United States, Tuesday.

At this time, we do not know how many of the 250 Textron Aviation jobs that were cut are in Wichita. We do know that they include salaried exempt and salaried non-exempt employees, but bargained employees are not impacted by the announcement.

Last week, a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Textron, Inc planned to cut 2,000 positions as part of a restructuring plan to address economic challenges due to the pandemic.

Here is the complete statement from Textron:

As Textron Aviation continues to adjust to the evolving global economic uncertainty and existing market conditions, the company has announced workforce reductions and additional periodic furloughs in some functional areas throughout the remainder of 2020.

Today, workforce reductions affect approximately 250 salaried exempt and salaried nonexempt employees across the company’s workforce at most of our U.S. facilities.

Bargained employees are not impacted by today’s announcement.

Textron Aviation remains focused on continuing to support our customers with best-in-class aircraft and services during this difficult time.