Textron Aviation announces additional furloughs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Textron Aviation announced additional furloughs on Thursday as the coronavirus continues to have a devastating impact on the global economy.

The company, which employs 9,000 people in Wichita, furloughed 7,000 Wichita workers for four weeks in mid-March. Now, those furloughs are being extended. Some functions will alternatively be implementing reduced workweeks beginning in late April, the company said.

Details regarding furlough weeks, reduced workweeks and the timing will vary depending on job function and location, said the company. Leaders will communicate with their teams directly regarding their schedules. Employment status and health benefits will not change during the furlough period.

The company said it continues to implement additional cleaning and social distancing protocols throughout the furlough "to help mitigate the spread of the virus and ensure employees feel safe when coming to work."

“We are making proactive decisions that focus our resources, care and concern on our workforce and our customers during this unprecedented time. The force of this virus will subside, and the economy will recover. When it does, Textron Aviation will be here, persevering like we have for more than nine decades, and ready to serve our customers and

communities with pride,” said President and CEO Ron Draper.

Textron Aviation said the additional furloughs come as "the very actions that are necessary to 'flatten the curve,' combined with the world’s current economic instability" hinder many of its customers from being able to not only purchase and take delivery of new aircraft but to operate their existing products.

"By reducing the numbers of employees reporting for work, the company can do its part to minimize exposure in the workplace to COVID-19," said the aviation manufacturer.