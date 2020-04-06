Textron Aviation begins face shield, cloth masks production

Textron Aviation is now assisting the fight against COVID-19 by making masks.

The company said its Process Engineering is collaborating with Wichita State University (WSU) to manufacture face shields from optically-clear PET film.

The plastic face shields and cloth face masks will then be provided to the medical community and first responders.

"While goggles, masks, gowns and gloves are critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical providers, plastic face shields are also used in addition to these items to protect the entire face," said Textron.

The company is also making cloth or fabric coverings for its own employees and health professionals, per CDC recommendations to wear the masks when entering public spaces.

"Although not medical grade, these masks can be laundered and reused and will free up the more effective N95 respirators and surgical masks for the medical professionals and first responders who need them most," said Textron.

To date, the aviation manufacturer has donated roughly 7,500 N95 face masks and additional PPE equipment to the medical community.