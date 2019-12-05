Textron Aviation confirms layoffs in Wichita

Textron Aviation confirms it will "reduce some professional positions effective December 31, 2019."

The majority of the positions are located in Wichita, Kansas and primarily impact engineering and additional business support functions.

"This reduction does not impact the company’s direct workforce," said a company spokesperson for Textron in a statement. "Earlier this month, Textron Aviation offered a Voluntary Retirement Program (VRP) with limited eligibility for salaried exempt employees only."

The company did not indicate how many people would be affected by the workforce reduction.