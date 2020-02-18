Celebrating National Drink Wine Day and cheaper prices

You don't have to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass -- or carafe -- of vino.

Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day!

Celebrated every year on February 18. It's a day to select your favorite vintage and sip up!

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine. Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships. Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life, in moderation of course.

Wine prices falling fast

A new report finds wine prices are expected to fall to the lowest levels in 5 years.

According to the State of the Wine Industry report from Silicon Valley Bank, there are too many grapes and demand is low.

Experts say if there's not enough demand to support increased production, the surplus grapes go to waste. One industry group says demand is so low that wine consumption has dropped for the first time in 25 years.

Industry experts say consumers might be able to enjoy the sweet low prices for the next three years as they wait for grape prices to stabilize.

In order for that to happen, experts say California growers will need to cut down on producing acres of vines.

Industry groups point out that part of the problem is that millennials aren't engaging with wine as they hoped, saying they're thirstier for premium liquor and ready-to-drink cocktails.