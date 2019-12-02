Vandals damage Wichita Christmas display meant to raise money for people with disabilities

The Arc of Sedgwick County said one of its best displays was hit by vandals opening weekend due to vandalism.

The agency that serves people with disabilities says its Singing Bulbs display was vandalized. Pictures posted to the Arc's Facebook page show what appears to be cut power cords.

The Arc says vandals also stole a large black toolbox containing the lights controller, sound amplifier and FM transmitter.

"We are frustrated and saddened that theft and vandalism continue to affect The Arc’s Lights," said the Arc. "Our Lights and Spirits are still shining bright. We hope you will still come and support our event for all those we serve."