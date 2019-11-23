The Arc's Lights to open on Thanksgiving

The Arc of Sedgwick County kicked off the holiday season with a preview of its Christmas display Saturday night.

The Arc's Lights officially open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. This year it will be open for 31 nights from Thanksgiving through Dec. 28.

Organizers anticipate more than 16,000 cars will drive through during that time.

The Arc of Sedgwick County is a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and their families providing educational and social opportunities to enhance development of individual potential while advocating for supports and services in the community.

The Arc, through its seven major programs and hundreds of annual events, currently services over 7,500 local individuals and their families who are living with intellectual and developmental disabilities including down syndrome, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

For more information on The Arc's Lights, visit the Arc of Sedgwick County website.