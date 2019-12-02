The Golf Warehouse sees boost in sales on Cyber Monday

Plenty of shopping happened in Wichita on Cyber Monday. Some of those deals were fulfilled by The Golf Warehouse. The locally-owned online retailer sells anything that has to do with golf, baseball or softball.

Ray Arnoult is the Vice President of Operations at The Golf Warehouse. He says what used to be a huge bump in business on Black Friday has spread out.

"Black Friday is becoming just as big for e-com retailers like us as Cyber Monday is, so starting back on Thanksgiving Day, we start seeing orders increase," he said.

Arnoult says on Cyber Monday alone, The Golf Warehouse will fulfill roughly 14,000 orders, which is usually around double sometimes triple what the company sees on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

He says the company brings on just under 100 temporary positions -- just for that week -- to perform the tasks of packing, labeling and shipping.

Arnoult says the deals and discounts TGW offers on Cyber Monday are not only great for shoppers, but for the business and for Wichita.

"It's a good homegrown story. I think to see a company that started here in Wichita has been so successful and we continue to grow. Every year we're adding more folks, staff, getting more orders so it's a great story for folks here in Wichita," says Arnoult.

