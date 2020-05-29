The Wichita Children's Home struggles to find clear masks

Many people are following the CDC guidelines and wearing face masks but they could be frightening for some kids coming to the Wichita Children’s Home. More importantly, they can keep kids from communicating with others.

The Wichita Children’s Home needs special equipment.

“We have children who come to us particularly who have some hearing impairments and so to not be able to read lips is a really big deal in the communication with them," Development officer at the Wichita Children’s Home Kim Pennington said.

In a time where many people are wearing masks, people who depend on lip reading are having trouble communicating.

Pennington said all of the Home’s kids could benefit from clear masks, not just the hearing impaired.

“You can see as a child, you’re already coming in frightened, you’ve already been in a police car and you see somebody in a mask, and they come from traumatic things," said Pennington. "And so if we had clear masks then the children would have a lot more comfort being able to really read our body language.”

Pennington said the Home has ordered clear masks but they’re on back-order and they’re not sure exactly when they’ll get them.

“So when you’re in a difficult, upsetting time, and then you’re having a language barrier and a communication barrier, it’s very difficult,” said Pennington.

