The heat cranks up Friday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that you might mistake May 1st weather for July 1st based on the forecast for Kansas. Temperatures will be well above normal for much of the Plains, but should begin to cool down into the weekend.

High clouds will move through into Friday morning with lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs will be up around 90 in much of central and western Kansas. It will not be windy at all for western Kansas, but south winds may gust for awhile in south central Kansas.

Expect a cold front to move in this weekend. Temperatures will start cooling down for northern Kansas Saturday afternoon, but still warm into the 80s for southern Kansas. Chances for storms won't arrive until the overnight hours, and should be moving out early Sunday.

There will be more chances for rain coming up early next week for the Plains states.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Sat: High: 85 Increasing clouds; chance for storms overnight.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 59 Early A.M. rain, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 62 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 59 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.