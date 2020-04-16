Thieves cause $12,000 in damage to Starkey buses used to transport people with disabilities

A Wichita agency that helps people with disabilities says it has been hit again by thieves.

Starkey says in the early morning hours of April 16, thieves cut through the chain-link fence surrounding the agency's leased maintenance facility at 9331 W. Kellogg. Catalytic converters were cut off 11 of its wheelchair-accessible buses, causing $12,000 in damage.

Colin McKenney, CEO, said this is a reminder that the current pandemic can bring out the best in people – or the worst.

“We have been so fortunate to be able to share stories about how this COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best in so many of us,” he said. “We can all see the need to stay home as much as possible to keep each other safe. Unfortunately, that also creates a situation that allows people to prey on others when there is a smaller chance of being seen.”

Starkey says it started leasing the property for its vehicles in January after dealing with regular thefts and damage to its buses on its main campus.

The agency is working with neighboring businesses at the west Kellogg location to access any camera footage that may help in the investigation.