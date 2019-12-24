Things to do on Christmas

Going to the movies and bowling are popular Christmas traditions because they're always open on Dec. 25.

This year, with a forecast of more than 60 degrees, spending time outside will be much more enjoyable for the whole family.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is open on Christmas Day. Visitors can get in for just $3 since it falls on a Winter Wednesday.

Take advantage of the weather and head to a park - that's free for the whole family or stop by the Keeper of the Plains.

The Arc's Lights will open for you to drive through from 5:30-9 p.m.

Most stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. If you need to pick up some last-minute items Kwik Shop, Quik Trip and Walgreens stores that are usually open 24 hours will be open all day on Christmas.