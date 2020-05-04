Third inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday the death of a third inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility related to COVID-19.

The KDOC said the resident man, who was over the age of 50, tested positive for the virus on May 1 and was transferred to Providence Medical Center. He died Monday, May 4. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The state said the inmate was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child, lewd fondling/touching; child less than 14. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since July 2018.

Currently, there are 380 inmates and 88 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lansing.

KDOC says the increase is due to the increased testing of all residents in an open-dormitory living unit. Out of 219 total test results received, 164 were asymptomatic but positive for COVID-19. As of 5/4, 289 are asymptomatic.

For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.