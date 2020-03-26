Thomas County orders mass closing businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

Thomas County ordered a mass closing of businesses on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas continue to rise.

There are currently 168 reported cases of the virus in Kansas and three deaths.

The county ordered all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs, and movie theaters to close by 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 27. Exceptions are those that provide curbside delivery, drive-through, and delivery food and beverage services.

Businesses which remain open must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and federal, state, and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.

All health and fitness centers must close unless they provide a compliance plan that is approved and signed by Local Health Official, Dr. Derek Totten. Once approved, the plan would have to be posted at the entrance of the facility.

The order is set to expire at 12:01 a.m., May 1, 2020.