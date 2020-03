More than 4,000 people are without power in northeast Wichita.

According to the outage map on Evergy's website, the outage was first reported at 3:28 pm. The estimated time of restoration is 5 p.m.

The outage is affecting homes and businesses from Webb Road to Woodlawn and 45th St. N. to K-96,

According to Evergy, the cause of the outage has not been identified.