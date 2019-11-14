Threat against Ellsworth High School deemed not credible

There will be an extra police presence at the Ellsworth Junior/Senior High School in the following days.

Police say a possible threat was vocalized Thursday. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the threat was not credible.

Officers say the student who made the statement was removed from the school as a precaution.

Extra patrols will be in and around the school to monitor the situation. Anyone with questions about the incident is asked to contact the Ellsworth Police Department at 785-472-5110.

