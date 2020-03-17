Thunder, wind, and more springlike weather coming

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Kansas is headed for more rain, some thunder, and wild temperature changes in the coming days. Thunderstorms are not likely to be severe as that chance will stay south in Oklahoma and Texas. Pockets of heavy downpours look possible, especially in south central and eastern Kansas.

Temperatures on Wednesday (once the sun pokes through in the afternoon) should warm into the 60s and 70s.

Another chance for some scattered rain and thunder will move in for early Thursday morning, but once in the afternoon, it will dry off. Temperatures will still reach the 60s for much of the state. However, it will be short lived because a strong cold front will come through Thursday night.

Much colder air sets in for Friday with temperatures only in the 30s and low 40s. Some snow is possible in northwest Kansas early Friday, but accumulation is unlikely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. High: 74.

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; a few showers and storms. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 72 Early AM rain/thunder, then partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 36 A stray showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 41 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 52 AM shower or storm, then mostly cloudy.