Thunderstorm chances returning soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that for parts of Kansas, thunderstorm chances will return soon. Severe weather is possible as early as Thursday in southwest Kansas. Rainfall could be heavy in spots going into the holiday weekend.

Skies will be clear heading into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50s with light winds. Highs will be back to the mid 70s in central Kansas with near 80 degree temperatures in the west. A few storms may clip western Kansas Wednesday in the evening, but they are not expected to last long or be severe.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies and a threat of some showers early. Storm chances will ramp up statewide later in the evening and overnight.

More storm chances arrive Friday night and again over the weekend. Please be prepared for some flooding in localized areas. Many places could pick up 1-3 inches of rain by Memorial Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 75 AM showers, then late evening storms. Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 62 Decreasing clouds; scattered overnight storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy; late evening storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 62 A few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.