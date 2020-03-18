Thunderstorms and strong winds expected

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms will be scattered in Kansas heading into the overnight hours and early Thursday. While severe weather is not expected, some storms will have some heavy downpours.

Thursday morning will have lows in the 50s and afternoon temperatures will mostly warm into the 60s and 70s. It will be very windy with gusts above 35 mph.

A strong cold front moves through Thursday night, which will bring winter temperatures back. Northwest Kansas will have a chance for some snow Thursday night, but accumulations will be minimal. Highs on Friday will only be around 40 degrees (and colder with the wind).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms; cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: AM showers/storms, then partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 44 Turning mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 36 Cloudy; AM sprinkle, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 42 Turning cloudy; chance for nighttime storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 53 Decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 74 Low: 47 Mostly sunny and breezy.