Thursday night thunder for some, wintry mix for others

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful weather maker will plow through the state today bringing wind, rain, storms, some snow, and much colder weather to Kansas.

Scattered showers today, mainly over central and eastern Kansas, will give way to thunderstorms this evening. While the threat for severe weather is very low, some of the storms may produce small hail and gusty wind. As the colder weather takes over late tonight into Friday morning, a rain/snow mix is possible across central Kansas, but no accumulation is expected.

After climbing into the 70s today, temperatures tumble into the 30s tonight and hover in the 40s tomorrow. On Friday night, we have a frost/freeze concern in Wichita as temperatures fall into the low 30s by Saturday morning. Warmer weather returns by Saturday and Sunday afternoon(s).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 73.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Wind: S/N 15-30g. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Rain early; windy and much cooler. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 57. Low: 41. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 56. Partly cloudy; warmer.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 58. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 57. Mostly sunny; continued breezy and warm

Wed: High: 75. Low: 48. Mostly sunny.