'Ticket or Treat': Kansas officers crack down on seat belts over Halloween

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to crack down on children not wearing seat belts.

The seatbelt enforcement, called Ticket or Treat, will take place over Halloween, October 28 through November 1.

The sheriff's office says 44 children, ages 0-19, died in Kansas car crashes in 2016. Almost half of those children were not wearing their seat belts.

“In the health field, they talk about making sure children have received their immunizations to prevent deadly diseases,” said Sheriff Roger Soldan. “But what many parents don’t think about is that wearing a seatbelt properly is the best prevention of serious injury or death in a vehicle.”

During the enforcement, officers will be extra-vigilant when patrolling around schools and will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law.

“Even one child’s death is unacceptable. Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up," said Soldan.