Tickets on sale to see Chiefs, Titans in AFC Championship game Sunday

With a Chiefs blow-out Sunday afternoon over the Houston Texans, Kansas City fans have yet another chance to see their team inch closer to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.

Tickets to the game went on sale at Ticketmaster at noon.

You will have to "Join the Queue." Once inside, you may receive the following message: "Due to high demand, you may experience an extended wait time. Once you reach the front, your page will automatically refresh and you may shop for tickets."

A KWCH digital producer joined the queue at 12:06 p.m. and was told there were 2,000+ people in front of her.

If for some reason, you don't get first dibs on a ticket, remember you can always catch the game on KWCH-12 on Sunday, January 19, at 2:05 p.m.