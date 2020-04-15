Tig Notaro can join your virtual coronavirus party for $5

Tig Notaro is offering to show up at your next virtual get together.

For a $5 donation, she’ll send you a video you can include in your next online gathering, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels and COVID-19 relief.

The comedian talked about it during a recent appearance on “Conan.”

“I want to talk to you about ‘Have Tig At Your Party’ because this is something that you invented quite a while ago that I think is perfect for the time we’re in right now,” Conan O’Brien said.

"It's basically me as the burning log on the TV screen," Notaro explained, saying she came up with the idea about a decade ago while on the road touring.

"When I was touring years ago I was missing so many friends’ parties and I was pretty bummed out about that and I thought ‘Oh it might be funny to send a video of myself just in my hotel room’ and they can put it on the TV like I’m there and then I thought maybe that would be a good idea to sell to my fan base.”