How to save money if you owe the IRS

When filing your tax return, you would prefer to come out ahead and get a refund. But sometimes, taxpayers may owe the IRS a balance due.

Meritrust Credit Union has tips on how to save money in a shot period of time to pay that balance.

Meritrust says the earlier you know about your balance due, the longer you have to save. If you file now, you have a little over two months to save and pay the IRS before the April 15 deadline.

Cut back on extra expenses like entertainment and dining out. Meritrust also suggests talking to your cable company and internet provider to look at cheaper plans. Cancel subscriptions to entertainment such as Netflix, Hulu and Spotify.

If you still can't make it work, talk to a tax professional about your options for delaying the tax payment.