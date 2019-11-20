Too soon? Decorating debate begins with more than month until Christmas

How soon is too soon? It's a great debate that comes up about this time every year when some already have their Christmas lights up, even though we haven't even reached Thanksgiving.

With Christmas a little more than one month away, you can already see some Wichita streets lined with holiday lights and decorations.

Casey Butler and her family say every time they see the bright holiday lights, they feel butterflies.

"I just think it helps everybody get in the holiday spirit," Butler says. "I mean, the holidays are about so much. It just kind of helps everybody get into a happy holiday mood."

For some, decorating early is more of a necessity to find time in a busy schedule, trying to juggle multiple plans before the end of the year.

For College Hill neighborhood resident Steve Jones, this meant getting to work on Christmas decorating right after Halloween.

"I know everything's going to get really crazy after Thanksgiving, so it was nice to just get this one thing done and out of the way too," Butler says.

Some of the most festive early decorators says with a later Thanksgiving this year, they don't want to be shorted from the time to enjoy them and the holiday season.