Top of the Class 2020 - Ben Hunsberger

Ben Hunsberger

Hesston High School



Academic Honors & Awards: Vex Robotics 2017-18 Kansas State Champion; Vex Robotics 2019-20 Kansas State Second Place and Judges Award; Honorable Mention by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards 2017; Honor Roll in grades 9-12; Participant of the International Summer Science School in Heidelberg; Member of Kansas State Scholars Bowl 2018 winning team

High School Involvement: Member of Vex Robotics teams 7862B and 7862D of Hesston High School; Member of the Scholars’ Bowl team

Favorite Food: Something I haven’t tried before

Dream Job: Computer science or engineering

College & Major: Currently unknown

Future Plans: Either college this fall or a gap year continuing my role with The John Ernest Foundation.