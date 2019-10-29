Topeka Zoo euthanizes geriatric Sun Bear

The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their Sun Bears.

In a press release sent to the media this morning, Zoo officials say they euthanized "Cup Cake," their 30-year-old Malayan Sun Bear Monday morning.

Cup Cake and fellow Sun Bear Ho Ho arrived at the Topeka Zoo in November of 2017.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said Cup Cake was well past her normal life expectancy when she came to Topeka.

The Zoo says staff noticed Cup Cake limping on Saturday, and by Sunday a neurological condition had rendered her hind legs useless.

Officials say Cup Cake also suffered from advanced arthritis, severe dental issues, and anemia.