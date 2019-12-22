Topeka police made one local family's Christmas a little brighter

The Topeka Police made a house call to a local family Friday.

Officers were paying it forward this holiday season to Niyah Trotter and her daughter.

The officers came to Trotter's door bearing gifts for both of them.

Topeka Officers say they decided to adopt a family this year instead of exchanging gift cards with one another.

"Well we're a community police officer's and we deal with the community everyday, out visiting with people," Sgt. Dan Wilson of the Topeka Police said. "We came up with the idea of instead of giving each other gift cards let's do something out in the community and give back to the community that support us throughout the year."

"It's very special to me! My daughter is so, so happy. I wasn't able to give her the Christmas I wanted to, so I really appreciate it and you guys are a blessing to us," Niyah Trotter said.

The officers also took the two out for lunch afterwards.