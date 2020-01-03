Topeka traffic stop leads to recovery of car stolen out of Wichita, gun

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says two people are behind bars after one allegedly ran from deputies and tried to get rid of a gun. The other was allegedly driving a stolen car.

According to a news release, Justin R. Shumway, 37, and Tina M. Funk, 26, were arrested on multiple charges Friday morning.

A deputy on patrol stopped the Chevy Malibu they were in, in the 200 block of NW Jay St. They were pulled over for failing to signal a lane change. Deputies later found out that the car was reported stolen out of Wichita.

Once stopped in a driveway, the passenger, Shumway, got out and ran. Deputies say at one point he threw a 9mm handgun which was later recovered.

He was then arrested on NW Studer while trying to leave in another vehicle.

Shumway was booked into the Shawnee County jail on a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a federal warrant for parole violation.

Funk was booked on an out of county misdemeanor warrant. They say she could also face charges of driving without a license, misdemeanor obstruction, fail to signal movement prior to 100 feet, and possession of stolen property.