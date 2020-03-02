Topgolf expected to debut Wichita location

Topgolf Entertainment Group is eyeing a second location in Kansas -- Wichita to be exact.

The sports and entertainment business said the venue would feature an open-concept, single-floor design with community-focused entertainment.

"Topgolf Wichita would deliver the same Topgolf experience but in a new, innovative environment, including signature games powered by Toptracer ball-tracing technology, climate-controlled hitting bays and chef-inspired menu items," said the company.

Topgolf Wichita would be open to guests of all ages and feature yard games like bean bag toss and life-sized Jenga, seating areas with fire pits and picnic-style dining tables.

"This unique venue concept is intentionally designed to connect the local community and create lasting memories," said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle.

Topgolf says the Wichita location would hire 150-200 full- and part-time Associates and serve approximately 250,000 guests annually.

Topgolf Wichita would join 58 locations across the globe, including the Overland Park location, as well as the recently introduced indoor Lounge by Topgolf concept powered by Swing Suite technology.

More details about the venue and specific location will be announced in the coming months. For more information, please visit topgolf.com or connect with @Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.