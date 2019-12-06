Total Textron layoffs to number about 875 by end of year

The total impact on Wichita's workforce remains unknown, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Thursday confirms with Eyewitness News that by the end of the year, Textron will reduce its headcount at the company by about 875 employees.

With Textron Aviation, Textron is one of Wichita's biggest employers with about 10,000 workers. While it's unclear how many layoffs will specifically happen in Wichita, the company confirmed the majority of the layoffs are in the city. Wichita is the company's headquarters.

In the SEC filing, the company says the layoffs primarily reflect the completion of the Longitude jet certification. Textron says positions primarily impacted by the layoffs include engineering and additional support functions.

The company offered some employees severance packages. The SEC filing shows severances totaling more than $40 million.