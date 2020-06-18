Town hall seeks to move conversation forward after protests

Turning protests into action, that's the purpose of a town hall Thursday night hosted by the Racial Profiling Advisory Board of Wichita.

They're putting together a list of the top priorities for policing and criminal justice reforms for city leaders and the police department to implement.

Juanita Ridge of the Racial Profiling Advisory Board said, "This opportunity tonight for people to go from protests to action so that we can present their ideas, their suggestions, their input for a future opportunity, before the city, the county and the judicial facilities in our community."

The board created a list of 23 reforms and policy changes developed with the NAACP, Law Enforcement Action Partnership and member of the community.

Those at the town hall also provided their own ideas.

"Voice that needs to go forth so that we don't, we're not just angry and flooding the streets, but we can actually take some actions toward policy changes," said Ridge.

Of the nearly 30 ideas brought up, they included using police department funds to support mental health services, require the duty to intervene and place a stronger focus on training and de-escalation.

Other items seek to end no-knock warrants, the motorcycle traffic enforcement unit and chokeholds.

On the issue of oversight, create an independent citizens review board with subpoena power.

"Not only are we talking about police reform, we're talking about judicial reforms. So, if you have concerns with the courthouse or the judges," said Ridge. "These are elected officials and they need to know how they can correct things. If they don't ever hear from us, they won't know that they need to improve."

The town hall was a way to narrow down that list to about 10 of the recommendations that will be the top priorities they present to city and county leaders.

"I love that people are ready to take action and see the change. My hope is that this momentum that we have right now keeps going," said Nedra Miller, who attended the meeting and recently moved to the area.

They had the nearly 75 people in attendance like Nedra Miller vote for what they see as the key measures.

Miller said, "With everything that's been happening, I just wanted to come and get a better feel for what's happening here in Wichita."

The board is looking to tally the results and have them posted to their website in the next few days.

They want to present the list in the next two weeks to city and county leaders to begin the process to work on bringing about that change.

"In order to heal our communities, we need to be transparent, we need to provide trust with our local police forces," said Ridge.

Members of the Wichita Police Department were also at the town hall, joining in the discussions and listening to concerns.

Last week, WPD introduced a draft proposal overhauling parts of its use of force policy.