Towne East Square mall closing through March 29

Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 impacts another place Wichitans may shop and eat.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 18), Towne East Square Mall closes its doors and the mall will stay closed to the public at least through

The move is driven by its owner, Simon Property Group, one of the largest shopping-mall operators in the U.S. which is closing all of its domestic properties due to the coronavirus.

Wednesday, the Indianapolis-based company made the announcement to close all of its retail properties including its malls, premium outlets and mills.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," says David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.