Toys R Us opens its first new store in the US

(CNN) - Toys R Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year. Just don't expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once known for.
The company says its new store is a "highly experiential small-format retail space."
It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.
A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston.
Toys R Us also operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target’s site when they are ready to make a purchase.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.