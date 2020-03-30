Tracking COVID-19 cases: What do the numbers really tell us?

Each day, Eyewitness News reports the number of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the U.S., and as that number continues to increase, so do the questions many have about it.

Among these questions is if and when we could reach a point where the number of positive cases begins to decline instead of continuously climbing. Another question concerns what that number represents and what it tells us.

The Center for Disease Control says as of the start of Monday morning, there were 122,653 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. That includes both confirmed and presumptive cases since Jan. 21, 2020, when the first positive COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S.

The numbers come from information collected from 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The flu numbers we get each year come from these same places. And just like the number of flu cases reported each year, the number of COVID-19 cases reported by the CDC will not decrease as patients recover.

With COVID-19, the number of cases as of Monday morning represent the total number of cases reported, not necessarily the number of people who actually have the virus.

With that said, the number is based on positive or presumptive cases and, as we've reported, an issue in the U.S. has been a lack of tests and testing. So, it's safe to assume the number of reported cases is lower then the actual number of COVID-19 cases.

Another big question that comes with breaking down the daily numbers reported by the CDC is why its numbers differ the number of cases tracked by Johns Hopkins University. The main reason is that the CDC updates its numbers once per day, while Johns Hopkins updates more frequently.