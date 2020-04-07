Trader Joe’s, others will close on Easter

Grocer Trader Joe’s will be closed on Easter Sunday, joining other stores like Lowe’s, Target and Costco in giving their employees a break during the pandemic.

Trader Joe’s is joining other stores like Lowe’s, Target and Costco in giving their employees a break during the pandemic. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

“Fill your Trader Joe’s baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible Crew Members a much-needed day of rest,” the chain said on its website.

Other stores closing for the holiday are Sprouts Farmers Market and Sam’s Club.

Walmart will remain open.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.