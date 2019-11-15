Stolen Kansas trailer found, thousands of meals inside meant for homeless vets gone

Friday, November 15, 2019

(Source: Aaron Michael Bono/Facebook)

A trailer that was stolen from a Lenexa organization that helps feed homeless veterans has been recovered. The only problem is thousands of meals that were inside are gone.

KMBC reports the trailer was found Friday morning in Kansas City, Kan.

Several groups have stepped up to help replace the 12,000 meal packets that were contained in the trailer and set to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Nov. 21.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help replace the stolen food.

-----

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Lenexa police are investigating the theft of thousands of meals intended for homeless veterans.

KMBC reports a trailer containing meals packed by bank employees last week was stolen last week. The meals were intended for Friends In Service of Heroes, a veteran service organization.

The trailer carried 12,100 meal packets, with each packet making eight meals - for a total of nearly 97,000 meals. The food was going to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center Nov. 21.

Police say the 5-by-8 interstate trailer was parked at the Friends In Service Of Heroes headquarters in Lenexa when it was stolen between 8 p.m. Saturday and Monday morning. The trailer has two bumper stickers with the FISH logo and Johnson County, Kansas, license plate 133 KMA.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)