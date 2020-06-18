Train blocking route to Kansas co-op set to move after call from Eyewitness News

A train that has been blocking the route to a local coop in Bloom, Kansas will soon be moved. That's after a phone call from Eyewitness News.

We received several photos showing the train sitting on the tracks and blocking Main Street which leads right to the Minneola Co-op.

Farmers who use the co-op said the train blocked the road for four days, meaning they had to travel several miles out of the way to deliver wheat during harvest.

Eyewitness News put in a phone call to Union Pacific Railroad. A spokesperson for the railroad company said the train experienced mechanical issues.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to secure a locomotive to pull the cars out of the area which should happen Thursday evening.