Travel trouble on the horizon

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after the warmest Christmas on record in Wichita, cooler conditions return to the state today. However, high temperatures in the 40s and 50s keep us 5 to 10 degrees above average for late December.

The next weather maker will impact the area tomorrow and Saturday. Rain, possibly heavy at times, with occasional thunder on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning will give way to rain and snow showers Saturday night as much colder weather blows into the state.

While heavy snow is not in the forecast, some light accumulation and thus tricky travel is possible, mainly in western and northern Kansas late Saturday into Saturday night. Better weather should return to the Sunflower State on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: NW/N 5-10. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain/thunder. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and a few storms. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 48.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 28. Windy with rain/thunder.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 23. Windy and much colder with morning flurries.

Mon: High 45. Low: 21. Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 47. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 46. Low: 33. Increasing clouds.