Wichita Animal Action League comes to the rescue of puppies with parvo but at a cost

Local animal rescues and veterinarians have their hands full dealing with a plague of parvo cases.

While the disease that is highly contagious and potentially deadly for puppies has kept vets busy for years, 2019 has been especially bad.

"This is our second parvo puppy in two days," said Sarah Coffman, the founder and executive director of Wichita Animal Action League. "This makes our 27 and 28th parvo puppy that we've taken in this year."

A worn-out little puppy is the latest parvo patient under the care of the Wichita Animal Action League.

"We’ve developed a really great relationship with the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Clinic where if owners can’t afford parvo treatment or a good samaritan puppy that was found and dropped off as a stray and is acting sick, so instead of just having to put that animal down. They’re reaching out to rescues and asking for help," Coffman said.

WAAL Founder and Executive Director Sarah Coffman said so far in 2019, their total bill for treating Parvo cases is about $45,000.

Coffman said, "We're agreeing to take on these vet bills without having the funding to do it and trusting that our followers will help us pay for those bills afterward."

This latest puppy is in this isolation room receiving treatment, which can cost on average, upwards of $1,200. The staff at the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital said that expense is easily avoidable with the vaccine, which can cost just a little more than $50 a dose.

"It's very important to come in from the start of six weeks on because there's a lot of misinformation out there as far as people getting their dogs vaccinated," Bryan Christinat, DVM said. He is the ER Doctor Team Lead at Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

Veterinarians recommend puppies get three to four doses of the vaccination for parvo, and sometimes they require more.

Coffman said the rescue is laying out their own suggestions to keep puppies from contracting this disease.

"Our recommendation for adoptors is if you have a puppy that has not had at least four rounds of parvo vaccine, you’re not going to dog parks," said said. "You’re not going to Pet Smart; you’re not going to the pet stores. Carry your puppy in and out of the vet clinic because you don’t know who was there before you and if getting seen for parvo treatment.

"Be careful when you’re going out on walks. Don’t let your dog eat random things off the ground. You really cannot be too careful or too paranoid when it comes to parvo."

That has the rescue also advocating for the needs of vaccines and verification.

"A lot of the ones that we see are puppies that people took from a friend, or they took online, they bought off of Craigslist, and they were promised that their dog had vaccines and it turns out that that wasn’t the case. Now they’ve got a dog that is literally dying," said Coffman.

She added, "Unless you can get proof from a vet that the dog is vaccinated, you should never take it at face value that the dog is vaccinated."

Not having dogs vaccinated is what contributes to seeing these high numbers needed treatment.

"People not getting their dogs vaccinated. Not listening to the advice of their veterinarian," Christinat said.

Coffman said she's also seen awareness increase about parvo and it's symptoms.

"Any puppy is at risk. Even if you’ve had them vaccinated properly, they can still get sick from parvo. So any puppy that’s vomiting got diarrhea, not wanting to move around as much or play as much as they used to — not wanting to eat. Those are the things to look for at home," said Christinat.

WAAL has seen many of the puppies whose treatment they've covered survive and be adopted.

The puppy that is currently receiving treatment is in guarded condition but optimistic.

WAAL is seeking help from the community to assist in covering the expense of bills. Visit their website to donate.

They also said puppy owners can reach outto them with questions, and WAAL can recommend low-cost vet clinics to help make sure puppies get their vaccinations.