Trebek: ‘Jeopardy!’ retirement isn’t imminent despite cancer

The brief farewell that Alex Trebek says will close his final “Jeopardy!” episode isn’t on the horizon.

Trebek said Wednesday that he doesn’t foresee signing off on the quiz show in the near future. He’d mentioned recently that he’ll ask for 30 seconds at the end of his appearance to say farewell.

The 79-year-old Trebek, who’s battling pancreatic cancer, says he’s not yet ready to retire.

He’s pondered it but still enjoys spending time with “bright people” on the show.

Trebek says that includes the three top money winners competing this week on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," airing in prime-time on ABC.

