Trial begins for former WPD officer charged in critical-injury crash

Tuesday, the trial began for a former Wichita police officer accused of aggravated battery after he critically injured a man in a March 16 crash while driving his patrol car, speeding without using emergency lights or sirens.

In its opening statements, the state says Dugo reached speeds near 100 mph and turned off his lights and sirens while responding to a burglary. The state says he wasn't dispatched to the scene but decided to check in.

The defense argues that responding to a call without being dispatched is common for may officers. The defense says he was just doing his job while prosecutors argue Dugo was driving recklessly.

After the crash, the Wichita Police Department says it requested the Kansas Highway Patrol investigate what happened. That investigation determined Dugo was driving at 79 mph and did not use his emergency lights or sirens. The posted speed limit where the crash happened was 30 mph.

The WPD says as Dugo approached the intersection of Pine and Broadway in downtown Wichita, the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup pulled out from the stop sign and attempted to cross the intersection.

The WPD Chevy Tahoe driven by Dugo collided with the pickup in the intersection, police say. The pickup's driver, Donald Clark, was thrown from the truck. Clark was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Another former WPD patrol officer working the night of the crash testified that he, too, decided to check into the same burglary-in-progress call without being dispatched. He says it's standard for officers to turn off their lights as they approach a scene for calls like what Dugo was headed for on March 16, 2018. However, the former Wichita officer says he would have slowed down had he been in Dugo's situation.

Clark also testified Tuesday. He says he doesn't remember anything from the night of the crash and still suffers from memory loss. Clark suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as broken bones, his attorney says.

In July 2018, Dugo's attorney issued the following statement in response to the formal charge against him.

"We believe Mr. Dugo is innocent of the allegations made by the District Attorney’s Office and we look forward to proving his innocence in court. Mr. Dugo, in his official capacity as a Wichita Police Officer, was responding to the scene of burglary in progress in downtown Wichita. His response was consistent with police practice. The business owners in downtown Wichita are fed up with thieves and vandals and the Wichita Police Department and Officer Dugo were attempting to catch them in the process. As Officer Dugo was responding to the scene of the burglary in progress when a motorist proceeded into the intersection and an accident happened. When responding to the scene of a crime accidents are an officer’s worst fear, but unfortunately that’s exactly what this was, an accident. Mr. Dugo was not acting recklessly as the District Attorney alleges, but rather, he was doing his job with the purpose and intent to protect a Wichita business from burglars. We look forward to presenting our case in court. "