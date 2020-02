In Sedgwick County District court Monday, jury selection begin, marking the start of the trial for Rachel Hilyard, charged with murder in the April 2017 decapitation death of 63-year-old Mickey Davis.

Prosecutors charged Hilyard with first-degree murder in the death of Davis who was found dead inside a home near Rita and Elizabeth.

Hilyard underwent several mental evaluations before last summer when a judge ruled her competent to stand trial.