Trinity Academy senior wins prestigious, $110,000 scholarship

What started as a normal Thursday for a senior at Wichita's Trinity Academy turned into something she did not expect. The announcement made at the school Thursday sets up Avery Edwards to pay for college and sets her apart from scholarship applicants across the U.S.

Edwards is the winner of the prestigious Presidential Scholarship from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark. Anderson was one of two students in the U.S. earn the $110,000 scholarship.

Edwards will start attending John Brown University next fall (2020). She says John Brown has "pretty much everything (she) could ever dream of."

"I want to be an art major and pair that with business, and it has a really cool program for that and gives me great opportunities to grow as a student and to grow in my faith, which I'm really excited about," Edwards says.