Triple-digit heat for Wichita

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says even though the heat index has climbed into the triple digits this summer, so far the temperature has not hit 100 degrees in Wichita. That streak stops today as we warm to 102 degrees under a mainly sunny sky.

Today will not be as muggy as Monday, but the heat index will climb to around 108 degrees this afternoon and we are under a Heat Advisory until 8pm this evening.

A weak cold front will bring some slightly cooler air to Kansas on Wednesday. Northwest Kansas will witness the biggest impact with highs dropping in the lower 90s. However, the Wichita area will only see temperatures slide a degree or two; in other words we hit the century mark again.

A few stray showers/storms are possible near the Nebraska border with the passing cold front, but the majority of the state will stay dry. In fact, there does not appear to be a meaningful risk of rain for 7 to 10 days in the Wichita area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; breezy and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 102.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: N 5-15. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 99. Low: 72. Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 97. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 71. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 94. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 72. Mostly sunny.