Trooper hit by vehicle overnight

Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol
Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Trooper was hit by a car overnight in Sedgwick County.

The crash happened just after midnight near Hillside and Central.

Both the driver and the trooper suffered from suspected minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

On Twitter, The Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to please move over and pay attention.

 