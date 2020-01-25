Trooper hit by vehicle overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Trooper was hit by a car overnight in Sedgwick County.
The crash happened just after midnight near Hillside and Central.
Both the driver and the trooper suffered from suspected minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
On Twitter, The Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to please move over and pay attention.
Yet again another Trooper was hit by a car last night when the driver was not paying attention in Wichita. He was transported to the hospital with injuries. Again please move over and pay attention. pic.twitter.com/NUkmakOCV4— KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) January 25, 2020