Troopers: Sleepy school bus driver crashes in front of California home

Video shows a school bus driving out of control in a California neighborhood.

A Ring doorbell captured the bus as it careened off the road into a mailbox and then a tree before finally ending up crashing in front of a home. (Source: KOVR/CNN)

The highway patrol says it's because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Neighbor Dwayne McNutt arrived right after it happened and spoke with the driver.

"He heard a big noise and when he woke up he found himself right in front of the house," McNutt said. "Kind of dozed off, straightened out the curve, collided with a parked vehicle and then a telecom, box a fence and then ultimately a house."

The 27-passenger bus was empty and nobody was injured. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"It was just amazing he wasn't hurt," McNutt said.

A couple of things happened that prevented further injury. For example, McNutt’s neighbor told him that her car actually stopped and that saved her from backing up and him plowing into her.

And a large boulder at the final point of impact in front of the garage stopped the bus.

"If the rock hadn't have been there, he would've kept going and he would have took out the whole entire house," McNutt said.

This is the second time this has happened. Earlier this year, another school bus driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a home.

His attorney said he suffered from sleep apnea. Troopers said drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving.

It is unclear if the driver will be ticketed.

Meanwhile, the school district is investigating the crash.

