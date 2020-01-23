KBI responds to officer-involved shooting on Kansas Turnpike

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the turnpike.
In a tweet, the Kansas Turnpike said the incident is on the northbound lanes of I-35 north of the Matfield Green Service area and is impacting the right lane of traffic.
A spokesperson for the KBI said the shooting involves a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in north Chase County along the turnpike.
One person was shot and taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.
We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll have more information once details become available.
KTA ALERT I35 106 NB 9 MILES NORTH OF MATFIELD GREEN SERVICE AREA THERE IS AN INCIDENT IMPACTING THE RIGHT LANE USE CAUTION— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) January 23, 2020