KBI responds to officer-involved shooting on Kansas Turnpike

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the turnpike.

In a tweet, the Kansas Turnpike said the incident is on the northbound lanes of I-35 north of the Matfield Green Service area and is impacting the right lane of traffic.

A spokesperson for the KBI said the shooting involves a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in north Chase County along the turnpike.

One person was shot and taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll have more information once details become available.