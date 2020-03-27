Truck drivers work around the clock to re-supply communities

We’ve seen the empty store shelves and people bulk buying. But behind the scenes, truckers are working hard around the clock to make sure grocery stores are stocked up and supplying people in need.

“So as the restaurant business declines, it puts strain on the supermarket supply,” said David Smith, President and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Located in Kansas City, Smith said this demand on grocery stores is unlike anything he’s seen.

“We opened up all our facilities for expanded hours for receiving and shipping as well as opened up additional days, most of them 7 day operations. So we ramped up our capacity,” said Smith.

Nicholas Gills at Freight Logistics, Inc., a shipping company in Wichita, said they feel the pressure too.

“As far as traffic, we’re definitely hauling more, there was a pretty big spike that occurred. But now we’re finally getting caught up,” said Gills.

Speaking with some truck drivers at Sysco, they said the Wichita office is a ghost town. The only traffic coming in and out is the constant shuttle of truck drivers hauling goods in from Kansas City and then the quick turnaround to take shipments out to area businesses.

“The weak link really is not in the supply chain, it is pretty much on the manufacturers,” said Smith. “Demand on certain things could not have been forecasted.”

“Places aren’t necessarily getting cleaned out or people aren’t really hoarding, we aren’t seeing that necessarily,” said Gills. “So product is finally getting to where it needs to go and staying on the shelf.”

Gills has heard stories from some of his truck drivers about people thanking them for working so hard to restock essentials supplies in their communities.

